Search for escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer ends in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WALA) - The search for an escaped Alabama inmate and former corrections officer has come to an end in Indiana.

Vicky White and Casey White were captured near Evansville Monday afternoon after a high-speed chase and crash.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says Casey White is in police custody while Vicky White has been taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her injuries have been described as very serious by police in Indiana.

Casey White suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

They had been on the run since April 29 when Vicky took Casey out of the jail where she worked and told others they were heading to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. The sheriff said she made it up as there was no appointment for Casey White that day.

Officials later confirmed that the former corrections officer and inmate were involved in a romantic relationship.

On the 11th day of the search, investigators targeted the Evansville area after a man believed to be Casey White was caught on security cameras at a car wash.

Deputies in the area spotted their vehicle with Vicky White behind the wheel. They said she led them on a short chase before crashing out.

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody. (WBRC)

2006 Ford F-150 found in Evansville car wash believed to be used by Casey White and Vicki White; man believed to be Casey pictured (U.S. Marshals Service)

