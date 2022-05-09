A suspect in Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting arrested on new charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the suspects in last year’s shooting that injured five people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium is back in jail following his arrest on new charges over the weekend.

Jai Scott, 20, of Semmes was arrested by police in Mobile Saturday. He is one of three suspects arrested previously in the 2021 stadium shooting.

Police say he was arrested following a traffic stop at O’Connor and Down Court. They say he was a passenger in the car and was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.

He is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and no pistol permit and is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to jail records.

Scott was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after the shooting at the stadium last October.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.