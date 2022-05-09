Suspect in Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting back in jail after police say he had a stolen firearm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested 20-year-old Jai Scott over the weekend during a traffic stop. Scott was originally arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection to last year’s shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium that injured five people.

“We charged him as an aider and abettor for driving the car,” said Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker. “He did not have a gun at the time.”

However, Mobile Police say Scott did have a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on Saturday. Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker says committing another crime and having a firearm violates his bond conditions.

“A stolen handgun is a Class B felony,” said Walker. “Furthermore the defendant in this case he was not supposed to posses a gun outside the home and obviously with the circumstances here certainly not a stolen firearm.”

Scott’s arrest is another example of someone accused of committing a crime while out on bond. While he wasn’t charged with a violent crime in this instance, Walker hopes this gives enough leverage to keep him behind bars.

“We make those a condition of bond for a reason,” added Walker. “To prevent people from using firearms illegally while they’re on bond for other offenses. Because of that we’re going to be moving for his bond to be revoked.”

Scott is also charged with marijuana possession and carrying without a pistol permit in addition to receiving stolen property for the stolen firearm. Walker says he plans to ask for no bond on all of those charges.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.