Tips on cleaning furniture with Barrow’s

Joe stops by Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to talk about taking care of your new furniture. Sarah Locklier from Barrow’s says, the longevity of your sofa or furniture depends on how well you’re taking care of it. Watch this clip to see Sarah explain different cleaning methods for different fabrics.

barrowfinefurniture.com

Phone: (251) 661-6848

Address: 1784 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693

