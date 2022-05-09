US Marshals investigating Evansville area in connection to escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - US Marshals are investigating the Evansville area in connection to a nationwide search, according to US Marshals.

They tell us they are in Evansville looking into the possibility of Casey White and Vicky White being in the area.

They are the two who left Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama together where Vicky was the former assistant director of corrections

Monday marked day 11 of the search.

We are currently reaching out to authorities to learn more information.

