Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

US Marshals investigating Evansville area in connection to escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.(WBRC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - US Marshals are investigating the Evansville area in connection to a nationwide search, according to US Marshals.

They tell us they are in Evansville looking into the possibility of Casey White and Vicky White being in the area.

They are the two who left Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama together where Vicky was the former assistant director of corrections

Monday marked day 11 of the search.

We are currently reaching out to authorities to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Terrance Watkins
One of the suspects in Happy Hill murders gets no bond
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
The U.S. Coast Guard says five people were rescued from a disabled sailboat in the Gulf of...
Coast Guard rescues 5 from sailboat in Gulf of Mexico