“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event for Foster Care Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is Foster Care Awareness Month and to recognize the occasion Fostering Together is hosting “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.” FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Rachel Webb and Stephanie Streeter to talk more about it.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.