We’ll reach upper 80s again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to our Monday with temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll top out in the upper 80s again later this afternoon. After a gorgeous Mother’s Day weekend, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds but no signs of rain coming back anytime soon. We’ll see heat and humidity levels jumping over the next several days. Mornings will jump to the upper 60s with highs in the low 90s before the week is over. A few scattered showers arrive this weekend with rain chances in the 20-40% range for both Saturday and Sunday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.