Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

We’ll reach upper 80s again

By Michael White
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to our Monday with temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll top out in the upper 80s again later this afternoon. After a gorgeous Mother’s Day weekend, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds but no signs of rain coming back anytime soon. We’ll see heat and humidity levels jumping over the next several days. Mornings will jump to the upper 60s with highs in the low 90s before the week is over. A few scattered showers arrive this weekend with rain chances in the 20-40% range for both Saturday and Sunday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Monday May 9, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Monday May 9, 2022
Weather Outlook
It is going to be hot and toasty for Mother’s Day weekend.
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday morning May, 7 2022
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening May, 6, 2022 from FOX10 News
Above-average temperatures in store