The following information was provided by event organizers:

Moe’s Original BBQ and Budweiser Busch Distributing announce the 8th Annual Firkin Festival to be held on Saturday, May 14th at 701 Spring Hill Avenue in downtown Mobile. Benefiting Fuse Project, the craft beer event features local and regional breweries showcasing their creativity by adding unique flavors or spins on distinctive cask brewed ales. Firkins use a natural fermentation process to carbonate the beer. The liquid is typically served slightly below room temperature and will have a smoother, lighter carbonated body due to the natural carbonation process. This year’s participating breweries include Back Forty, Braided River, Fairhope, Folklore, Ghost Train, Grayton Beer, Oyster City, Props and Urban South.

“Each of the nine regional breweries are bringing a specialty beer that they have brewed just for this event,” said Ashley Wood, Craft Beer Manager for Budweiser-Busch Distributing. “They will be poured from a firkin, a barrel made of stainless steel that holds `10.8 gallons of beer.”

Doors for the festival will open at 2pm with a tapping ceremony at 2:30pm. Sampling ends at 5:30pm followed by an awards ceremony. Additionally, there will be live music from East LA Fadeaway and corn hole competition. The all-inclusive Firkin Fest tickets are $25 in advance at eTix, $30 at door and includes entrance to the festival, samples of each firkin, crawfish, sample glass, koozie, literature, games and live music.

Recognized with many awards, Moe’s Original BBQ has been named one of the Top 10 Rib Joints in the U.S. by Relish and Top 10 BBQ Chains in America by USA Today and The Daily Meal. Served with red BBQ and Alabama white sauces, Moe’s Original BBQ’s award-winning smoked menu features pulled pork, ribs, wings, turkey, chicken, sausage as well as catfish and shrimp. Down home Southern sides and tasty desserts complete the menu. The 7400 square foot venue is also a popular nightlife spot with full premium bars, high-definition TVs and live music

For additional information about the event or Moe’s Original Bar B Que, visit www.moesoriginalbbq.com.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.