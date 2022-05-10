Expect toasty conditions all week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Midmorning temperatures have already climbed into the mid-70s as of 9 a.m., but we’ll be warming up really fast as the day continues. The sky will stay mostly sunny with no rain chances expected today. Make sure you stay hydrated this afternoon if you have outdoor plans.

There won’t be any major chances of rain the next several days, but the opportunity will creep back in tomorrow and over the weekend with a few scattered showers mixed in. For now, the coverage of rain will be at 10-20% tomorrow through Friday with 30% coverage for the weekend.

Highs will stay in the 88-90 degree range each afternoon. The air gets a bit more muggy this weekend with morning temperatures in the upper 60s.

