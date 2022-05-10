Gulf State Park pier to remain open after high costs put construction work on hold

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Back in September 2020, Hurricane Sally ripped through the Gulf State Park Pier. Since then most of the pier has been repaired and open to the public But the end of the pier is still closed because of the work that still needs to be done.

“I can’t remember the last time it was open,” said Brian Paisker.

Missing panels and a large hole separating anglers from the end of the pier serve as a constant reminder of the damage caused by Sally. Those reminders will stay there for a while after the Alabama State Parks announced that it won’t be able to move forward with construction after the lowest bid came in at over $12 million.

“That seems like an absurd amount of money it’s going to cost to repair it,” said Jim Tackett.

The pier is a favorite fishing spot for many this time of year.

“I’m from outside of Chicago and I come down once a year to this pier to fish,” said Paisker.

“It’s the only pier that comes so far out in the gulf here unless I want to go to Florida,” said Lloyd Cluster.

And a lot of fishermen say the octagon at the end of the pier was their go-to spot.

“I normally fish out there for kings or redfish where here it’s more just pompanos so I’ve always had better success out on the end of the pier,” added Tackett.

While repairs are on hold the rest of the pier will remain open leaving plenty of space for fishing heading into the summer.

“It’s lucky for me because I get to come down here and enjoy it while it’s open. I wouldn’t even know where to go as far as other piers this is just my pier,” said Paisker.

Alabama State Parks says it will continue to explore other options in the hopes of getting the end of the pier repaired as soon as possible.

