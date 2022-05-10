Habitat for Humanity set to start building home for Mobile veteran this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Air Force Veteran Keith McCall has lived long enough to know life’s richest rewards come to those who wait.

“I never had too much of nothing,” he said. “I always wanted to have something.”

That something is about to be big in the form of the American Dream: a home of his own.

“Beside myself with excitement,” McCall said. “My son and I were just blown away at the opportunity to be able to have this privilege.”

For a long time, McCall’s goal of homeownership was in question after a medical condition left him disabled and unable to earn the money needed to buy a home.

Habitat for Humanity has now made it possible once again as McCall works to give the best life possible to his son.

“I have a 13-year-old and I’m looking to raise him the best way I can,” McCall said.

Habitat for Humanity tries to do about eight of these home builds and 25 to 30 home repairs every year. This one is their interfaith build where different religious groups work together to make this possible. McCall was selected after an application process.

“We’re a hand up not a handout,” said Courtney Rouse-Heinz, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in our area. “Mr. Mccall will have a mortgage he’ll pay on for the next 30 years, but what we’re able to do is make it a little more affordable.”

The home build is set to start Saturday and be finished around the end of the year.

With the price of building materials surging, Habitat for Humanity says it will cost at least $45,000 more to turn these plans into reality. Despite the cost, Rouse-Heinz says it’s worth it.

“The importance of this is we’re able to help a family in our community have safe decent affordable housing and have somewhere safe for his son to grow up,” she said.

Even though McCall’s new house is still months away from completion, he is ready to rock away on the place he will soon call home.

“Sitting on my porch I got a rocking chair and I’m going to rock and watch the cars go by Dauphin Island Parkway,” McCall said.

If you are interested in volunteering on this project or others click here: https://www.habitatswalabama.org/?utm_campaign=HFHI_AffiliateSearch&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=habitat.org

