Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Katie Britt has taken the lead in the GOP Alabama Senate primary race according to an exclusive new Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll.
Britt leads with 32% of the support among the 600 likely Alabama Republican primary voters we surveyed, followed by Mo Brooks with 22.5% and Mike Durant falling from 1st in our last survey in late March to 3rd now with 21.4%, but with a margin of error of 4%, Brooks and Durant are in a statistical tie.
Britt’s standing with primary voters rose about 4% from our March survey, Brooks’ jumped 6% from March, while Durant’s dropped 13% after being the target of several negative campaign ads in the last month.
If none of the candidates get 50% of the primary vote, the top 2 vote-getters will head to a June runoff, which could make the 15.5% of primary voters who are still undecided a key constituency in the last couple of weeks of this race.
Asked about their opinion of the candidates, both Britt (51% fav/36% unfav) and Durant (46% fav/37% unfav) remain in positive territory with likely primary voters, while Brooks (42% fav/47.5% unfav) is underwater on favorability rating with the GOP electorate we surveyed.
Former President Trump withdrew his endorsement from Brooks the day after our last survey showing Brooks in 3rd was released, and our new survey finds a Trump endorsement could help Britt or Durant because 51% of the likely primary voters surveyed said a Trump endorsement would make them “more likely” to support a candidate.
