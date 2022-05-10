Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Longtime Mobile sports figure Vic Knight passes away

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vic Knight, a figure in the Mobile sports community for decades, passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

Knight worked as an editor for a sports memorabilia magazine at the start of his career. After moving to Mobile, he became media relations manager of the Senior Bowl, then director of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He later served as the general manager at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Knight was recently selected as an Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Honor Recipient.

He was 62.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video shows Hoover man fighting Gulf Shores Police officer at track tournament
Video shows Hoover man fighting Gulf Shores Police officer during track tournament
Vic Knight passes away
Vic Knight passes away
NYT Changes ‘Wordle’ Answer, Gucci to accept Cryptocurrencies
NYT Changes ‘Wordle’ Answer, Gucci to accept Cryptocurrencies
Prichard Water Board votes down employee bonus