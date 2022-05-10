Longtime Mobile sports figure Vic Knight passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vic Knight, a figure in the Mobile sports community for decades, passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

Knight worked as an editor for a sports memorabilia magazine at the start of his career. After moving to Mobile, he became media relations manager of the Senior Bowl, then director of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He later served as the general manager at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Knight was recently selected as an Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Honor Recipient.

He was 62.

