Mobile County schools offer signing bonuses to lure teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With hundreds of positions to fill over the summer, the Mobile County Public School System is turning to a tool pro sports teams use to lure world-class athletes – signing bonuses.

Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the system, told FOX10 News that administrators will not know until the summer how many spots it will have to fill. But based on past experience, it will number in the hundreds, and Philips said this year’s job market will be especially tight.

“We were already having a shortage, and then you add COVID to that, and it compounds it,” she said. “And so, we just were trying to think of ways that we can stand out, and that’s one way that we can.”

The exact number of bonuses and who will receive them will depend on schools and subject areas with the greatest need, Philips said. For certain teachers, the payments will be as much as $5,000; others will receive bonuses up to $3,000. She said teachers must stay on the job for at least two years.

Perhaps surprisingly, Philips said, the demand may turn out to be highest for English teachers. She said the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act, passed last year by the state Legislature, offers salary supplements to science, technology, engineering and math teachers. She said that has helped to reduce a chronic shortage in those subject fields.

In addition, the school system is offering to pay up to $3,000 in moving expenses to new hires who live more than 100 miles away.

“We are targeting both new hires and retired teachers to come and teach in Mobile County,” Philips said.

Mobile County is competing against other school systems amid a national teacher shortage. John Kovaleski, the interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at the University of South Alabama, said the school has not had to do much to help its graduating seniors find jobs.

“Almost weekly, we get fliers from the different school systems in the sate and region,” he said.

Kovaleski said students mostly are set even before graduation.

“They have job fairs that our students are invited to, and with the many openings that there are in the school systems, they are pretty much guaranteed a job somewhere,” he said.

Kovaleski said fewer students are studying education. Veteran teachers are hitting retirement age and the attrition rate among new teachers is high, he added.

“All of the above,” he said.

For the first time in recent years, the Mobile County school system this month will hold a job fair featuring principals and representatives from all 90 schools. That event will take place May 25 at the Arthur Outlaw Mobile Conviction Center. The school system also is looking for bus drivers, custodians, child nutrition workers and paraprofessionals. But the bonuses are available only to teachers.

“Mobile County is a great place to work, and we have the most innovative teachers around,” Philips said. “They’ve showed us that through COVID and just in general. Because we are so large, we have small schools, big schools, rural schools, urban schools, suburban schools. We have any type of school that you would want.”

The Baldwin County school system also is looking for teachers. Spokeswoman Chasity Riddick said the system is relying on salaries that rank among the top five in the state. A teacher pay raise passed by the state Legislature this year will boost pay across the state. Philips said it will push the starting pay in Mobile County above the national average.

