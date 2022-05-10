NYT Changes ‘Wordle’ Answer, Gucci to accept Cryptocurrencies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New York Times drops ‘fetus’ as Wordle solution to keep the game quote ‘distinct from the news.’

For some people, “fetus” was Monday’s answer in the New York Times’ game ‘Wordle’-- a word game that gives you six chances to guess a 5-letter word.

Other people had a different answer.

The times games staff changed it for as many players as it could at least when they realized ‘fetus’ was the featured word. The game-makers say the word was loaded in last year; long before the current, very heated debate about abortion after a leaked supreme court draft suggested roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The New York Times says its games are a place to entertain and escape and it wants to keep the popular online game to stay that way.

Gucci to start taking cryptocurrencies

The luxury brand saying that its customers will now be able to pay using a number of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. The service will be rolled out later this month at the flagship stores, with plans to introduce the policy to all its North American stores in the near future.

Gucci is just the latest big name to announce that it will take the digital currency as payment.

Cryptocurrency is a coin used as a digital currency. It’s designed to work through a computer network, without the need for a central monetary authority like a bank or government. You exchange real currency, like dollars, to buy the tokens or coins in a certain cryptocurrency like Dogecoin, Litecoin or Bitcoin.

---

