Prichard board members get heated at Monday’s meeting, voting on bonuses for board employees

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Many Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board members got more than agitated at Monday night’s meeting, slamming their hands down, standing up, and bantering back and forth for hours.

The most vocal were board members John Johnson and Cherry Doyle. They were going at it with Chairman Russell Heidelberg and treasurer Beverly Bunch.

However, they could come to agreement on one thing.

Tabled from last month’s meeting, a one-time $250 bonus for qualifying water board employees was voted down, but another idea is on the agenda for next month: a pay raise for all employees, either 2.5% or 5%.

This was board member Johnson’s suggestion, and he said this pay raise will give employees ultimately a bigger payout than just $250.

“I’ve did some praying over this situation, and again, with the price of gas and price of groceries, $250 isn’t going to go far with our current employees that are loyal, performing double duty, and doing things to keep the utility up and running,” said Johnson.

This all comes after a federal investigation into Nia Bradley, a former water board manager. She’s accused of going on a huge spending spree, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars using the utility’s credit card.

