Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Prichard board members get heated at Monday’s meeting, voting on bonuses for board employees

Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board
Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Many Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board members got more than agitated at Monday night’s meeting, slamming their hands down, standing up, and bantering back and forth for hours.

The most vocal were board members John Johnson and Cherry Doyle. They were going at it with Chairman Russell Heidelberg and treasurer Beverly Bunch.

However, they could come to agreement on one thing.

Tabled from last month’s meeting, a one-time $250 bonus for qualifying water board employees was voted down, but another idea is on the agenda for next month: a pay raise for all employees, either 2.5% or 5%.

This was board member Johnson’s suggestion, and he said this pay raise will give employees ultimately a bigger payout than just $250.

“I’ve did some praying over this situation, and again, with the price of gas and price of groceries, $250 isn’t going to go far with our current employees that are loyal, performing double duty, and doing things to keep the utility up and running,” said Johnson.

This all comes after a federal investigation into Nia Bradley, a former water board manager. She’s accused of going on a huge spending spree, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars using the utility’s credit card.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BB gun allegedly used to carjack Florida woman
Two Florida teens arrested after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint outside of her home
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott has died at age 88.
Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies
"Walk a Mile in My Shoes" event for National Foster Care Month
“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event for Foster Care Awareness Month
Baldwin County Mega Site may finally have a business move in
Baldwin County Mega Site may finally have a business move in