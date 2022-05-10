Recipe: Ribeye Two Ways

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats says, “Ribeye two ways showcases Farm Fresh Meats’ prime ribeye, first in an appetizer and second as a main course. The appetizer is a burrata and ribeye crostini with arugula and truffle oil, and the main course is a grilled ribeye with a delicious mushroom cream sauce. If you’re looking to serve a fancy appetizer at a party or if you just want a delicious steak paired with the perfect sauce, these recipes are for you!”

Ribeye Two Ways

*How Many Servings: 4

*Cook Time: 20-25 minutes

*Difficulty Level: Intermediate

INGREDIENTS:

For the Crostini:

1 lb prime ribeye

1 sourdough baguette sliced in 1-inch pieces

8 oz burrata

2 garlic cloves

arugula

drizzle of truffle oil

Fleur de Sel (to sprinkle on top)

For The Ribeye with Mushroom Cream Sauce:

1 lb of prime ribeye

S&P to season

2 tbsp unsalted butter

16 oz sliced mushrooms (whatever your favorite mushrooms are) baby bellas work great

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup of white wine

½ cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy, thickened cream

½ cup Parmesan

2 tsp fresh thyme leaves

STEPS:

For the Crostini:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Bring your steak to room temperature and then season both sides with salt and pepper.

2. Slice the sourdough baguette in ½ inch to 1-inch pieces. This should make 20-22 slices. Place on a sheet tray and toast for 5-10 minutes or until they are golden brown.

3. Heat a large cast iron or non-stick skillet on high heat and drizzle with grapeseed oil. Add your steak to the pan and sear each side for 1-2 minutes. Transfer the pan to the oven and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until you have a beautiful medium rare. Remove from oven and let your steak rest, covered for 10 minutes. Thinly slice and set aside.

4. Once the bread is toasted, take a garlic clove and spread it against the toast. Top with arugula, burrata, truffle oil, steak and fleur de sel and enjoy!

For the Ribeye with Mushroom Cream Sauce:

1. Cook ribeye the same way as we did for the crostini and let it rest. While it’s resting prepare your sauce.

2. Heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat, add mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes while stirring often.

3. Just before the mushrooms are done, add the garlic; salt and pepper and cook for another minute or until the garlic is golden.

4. Add the white wine and stir while scraping up all of the crusty bits on the bottom of the pan, cook for one minute or until the wine has mostly evaporated. Crusty bits = FLAVOR

5. Add broth, cream and Parmesan and lower your heat to medium. Let this simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce thickens. This is a very rich sauce but it shouldn’t be super thick… you want the sauce to coat the back of a spoon.

6. Stir in fresh thyme and taste to see if extra salt and pepper is needed. Remove from the stove and let it sit for 5-7 minutes to continue thickening.

7. Slice the ribeye into nice strips and spoon the mushroom cream sauce over the top. Serve with a baked potato and side salad and enjoy!

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com

Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.