Residents may hear noise from Eglin Air Force Base squadron conducting operations

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Residents may experience aircraft noise May 17-18 when the 43rd Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area, according to an announcement from the base.

Each day, F-22 fighter aircraft will conduct training missions between 7:30 and 9 p.m. These missions are a required part of the 43rd FS training operations.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.