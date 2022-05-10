Advertise With Us
Residents may hear noise from Eglin Air Force Base squadron conducting operations


F-22 Raptor aircraft from the 43rd Fighter Squadron are pictured in this image from the U.S. Air Force.(U.S. Air Force)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Residents may experience aircraft noise May 17-18 when the 43rd Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area, according to an announcement from the base.

Each day, F-22 fighter aircraft will conduct training missions between 7:30 and 9 p.m. These missions are a required part of the 43rd FS training operations.

