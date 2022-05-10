Small twister, big impact

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday mornings tornado off of Broad street really goes to show what an enigma these storms can be. It touched down on top of the Greer’s supermarket, tore off part of the roof, but then destroyed the Family Dollar which was attached to the same building.

Larry Samuel, who lives nearby, stopped to marvel over the randomness of the storm.

“Like I say you know, when something is going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Mr. Samuel said.

Ronald Walker lives one block over and was having a cup of coffee with his wife when the storm hit. At 77, it was by far the closest he’s ever been to a tornado.

“Yeah, we was here,” Walker told us. “It was rough. But it happened so quick. You don’t know when something like that is going to happen. You have to try to be prepared, but you can’t be prepared if you don’t know.”

After destroying the Family Dollar, the twister crossed Montgomery street, battering a home and leaving a business next door untouched.

Then the tornado crossed Broad Street, fell apart, and was gone. Not even a minute a ground. The path was less than a third of a mile long, and it maxed out at 25 yards wide. But it packed a punch with winds nearly the same as a category 3 hurricane. It was small and quick, but able to inflict serious damage.

