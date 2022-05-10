Two Florida teens arrested after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint outside of her home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) -A pair of teenagers in Escambia County, Florida are in jail after deputies said they carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

Deputies say they caught up with the alleged thieves just miles away after they crashed the car they stole.

The two teens allegedly robbed the victim of her phone, wallet, and the keys to her 2020 dodge charger. The same car that they allegedly wrecked afterwards.

The Escambia county sheriff’s office said the teens used a bb gun. However, it still looked real enough to force a woman to hand over the keys to her car along with her other possessions.

It all started in the 1200 block of North “Z” Street.

That’s where Zacharias Jackson-Holley and Shawn Albert allegedly robbed the victim in front of her home. It was all caught on surveillance cameras in front of her home.

While investigating, Sheriff’s deputies got the call of a car matching the description driving recklessly on highway 297A. 20-minutes away from the home, deputies found that car upside down on the side of the road.

Albert was found injured near the car. Jackson-Holley allegedly tried to run but was eventually caught. Jackson-Holley was charged with armed carjacking and criminal mischief.

Albert was charged with sudden snatching, armed carjacking and criminal mischief. The sheriff’s office is recommending Albert to be tried as an adult.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.