Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Two gunned down on Leeds Avenue in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two people are dead after a shooting on Leeds Avenue in Prichard.

Police were called to a home in the area after getting reports of shots being fired. Investigators found two people wounded and both of them died from the wounds.

No other details have been revealed.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Prichard Police in the investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More charges possible in fight at track meet in Gulf Shores
More charges possible in fight at track meet in Gulf Shores
Mobile Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cell to Assault Nail Salon Worker
Mobile police say woman used cell phone to assault nail salon worker
Fugitive Files Arrest: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting nail salon employee
Fugitive Files Arrest: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting nail salon employee
Prichard PD investigating double homicide
Prichard PD investigating double homicide