Two gunned down on Leeds Avenue in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two people are dead after a shooting on Leeds Avenue in Prichard.

Police were called to a home in the area after getting reports of shots being fired. Investigators found two people wounded and both of them died from the wounds.

No other details have been revealed.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Prichard Police in the investigation.

---

