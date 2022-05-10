USA Health urologist Dr. Christopher Keel discusses bladder cancer and how best to detect it

Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer. While it is most common in older adults, it can affect anyone.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with USA Health urologist Dr. Christopher Keel to discuss bladder cancer and the new technology being used to detect it.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.