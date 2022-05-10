Advertise With Us
USA Health urologist Dr. Christopher Keel discusses bladder cancer and how best to detect it

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer. While it is most common in older adults, it can affect anyone.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with USA Health urologist Dr. Christopher Keel to discuss bladder cancer and the new technology being used to detect it.

