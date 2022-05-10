Very warm Tuesday for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very warm day ahead with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m., and our highs today will be flirting with 90 degrees in several spots. Make sure you stay hydrated this afternoon if you have outdoor plans. There won’t be any major chances of rain the next several days, but the opportunity will creep back in at the end of the week and over the weekend with a few scattered showers mixed in. For now, the coverage of rain will be at 20-30% Friday through Monday of next week. Highs will stay in the 88-90 degree range each afternoon. The air gets a bit more muggy this weekend with morning temps in the upper 60s.

