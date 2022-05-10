Warm and dry days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nice and dry pattern hangs around for most of the work week. Daytime highs are getting into the upper 80s most every day. The nights are still fairly comfortable. Lows will generally stay in the middle 60 into the weekend.

Our rain chances remain slim to none. We might see a stray shower Thursday. Chances actually jump to 30% on Saturday. We go back to 20% Sunday and things turn drier and hotter next week. Daytime highs next week will be in the lower 90s.

The rip current risk remains low.

