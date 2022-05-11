Advertise With Us
Baldwin County business leaders have announced megasite development plans

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County business leaders have announced that Novel’s Incorporated, The leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling will spend $2.5 billion to build a new low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama.

According to Novelis Inc, the facility will be the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the U.S. in 40 years. It is expected to create up to 1,000 high-paying, advanced careers in modern manufacturing.

Site work is underway now and the company expects to begin commissioning in mid-2025.

---

