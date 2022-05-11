Advertise With Us
CBMC Mobile to host ‘Man Up: How God Makes Men’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information was provided by CBMC Mobile:

Man Up: How God Makes Men event featuring Patrick Morley (Man in the Mirror Ministries), Jeremiah Castille (current chaplain for University of Alabama football team), Leon Bell, Jr. (Lead Pastor at St. Joseph Baptist Church – Mobile, AL)

Friday and Saturday, May 20-21

Friday 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stadium Club at Hank Aaron Stadium

$20 Registration – Limited seats remain

Includes lunch on Saturday and a free copy of Patrick Morley’s book “How God Makes Men.”

For tickets, visit this website.

