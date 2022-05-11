Freedom Redemption Festival to benefit Camille Place

Human trafficking is increasing across the state and the nation. Camille Place will provide aftercare services for girls who gave been rescued.

The Freedom Redemption Fest concert will benefit Camille Place in that mission.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Chris Ziebach and Debbie Lee to talk more group’s mission and the event.

Redemption Freedom Festival

Date: May 13, 2022

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Monroe County High School Stadium, Monroeville, Ala.

---

