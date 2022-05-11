Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Freedom Redemption Festival to benefit Camille Place

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Human trafficking is increasing across the state and the nation. Camille Place will provide aftercare services for girls who gave been rescued.

The Freedom Redemption Fest concert will benefit Camille Place in that mission.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Chris Ziebach and Debbie Lee to talk more group’s mission and the event.

Redemption Freedom Festival

Date: May 13, 2022

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Monroe County High School Stadium, Monroeville, Ala.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South spends $175,000 investigating professors in controversial photo
South spends $175,000 investigating professors in controversial photo
Local business helps family struggling after fire
Home repair company steps up to help Baldwin County family after electrical fire causes thousands in damage
Light of the Village says the mission continues after losing 2 more members to gun violence
Light of the Village says the mission continues after losing 2 more members to gun violence
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office feels betrayed by ex-corrections officer who escaped with...
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office feels betrayed by ex-corrections officer who escaped with inmate, takes some of blame
Prichard Preparatory School eager to share students talent during spring concert
Prichard Preparatory School eager to share students talent during spring concert