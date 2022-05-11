Gulf Shores International Airport Awarded FAA Airport Grant of $670,000

Gulf Shores, Alabama (GSIA) – Congressman Jerry Carl announced today that Gulf Shores International Airport was awarded a grant of $670,000 through the Airport Improvement Program for Fiscal year 2022. This grant award is provided to conduct and update miscellaneous studies related to the new terminal development and reconstruct Taxiway Lighting for Taxiway A and other related projects.

In a recent statement Congressman Carl remarked “I’m proud to announce today that the Gulf Shores International Airport will be receiving a $670,000 grant for these needed improvements. The Gulf Shores International Airport is critically important to the growth and economic strength of Baldwin County, so I will continue doing all I can to be an ally for them in Congress.”

