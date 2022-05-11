Advertise With Us
Gun found in backpack at Hankins Middle School causes brief lockdown

Hankins Middle School
Hankins Middle School(MCPS)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A gun found in a backpack at Hankins Middle School caused a brief lockdown this morning.

According to the Mobile County School System, the lockdown is now lifted and students have resumed normal activities and classes.

The School is currently investigating the incident with the Mobile Police.

