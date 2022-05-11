Home repair company steps up to help Baldwin County family after electrical fire causes thousands in damage

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Not all heroes wear capes, but in the eyes of the Hadley Family, Kevin Murry and the rest of the team from OnTime Service deserve to be called one.

“They saved us,” said Kristina Hadley. “I can’t say enough about this company.”

The repair work started Wednesday at the Hadley home in Bay Minette nearly two months after an electrical fire ruined the home’s wiring.

The cost to fix it more than $20,000. It is money they did not have.

After a GoFundMe and some church fundraisers they raised about $9,000, but were still well short. That is until OnTime Service said it was going to cover the rest and in addition fix their plumbing and put a new air conditioner in things the Hadley’s had not even dreamed of being able to fix.

“There are so many other things out there, bad things that are happening and for them to do this for us, it’s just, I don’t know how to describe it, it makes my heart swell,” Kristina said.

“I never thought that someone could help us the way OnTime Services is helping us,” said Franklin Hadley.

The repair work is set to be completed by the end of the week.

Kerry and Carol Adkins own OnTime Service and say they have the ability to give back which is why they jumped at the opportunity to help.

“We don’t have any personal connection to them, I don’t know them, I don’t know anything about them,” they said. “Just something about when I heard the story just made us want to go and say we have the resources we can do this.”

For Kristina Hadley words cannot express her appreciation but she is glad her 83-year-old mother-in-law will soon have air once again.

“It definitely makes us look at life differently, I know it’s a God thing,” she said.

Currently, the Hadley’s are living in a tent right outside of their home but come Friday exactly two months after the fire they should be able to sleep inside once again.

