The following information was provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast:

For 30 years, Feeding the Gulf Coast has been honored by the generous donations of food from our community during the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive – the largest, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans across the nation. This year’s event will take place, Saturday, May 14, with a goal of collecting more than 100,000 pounds of food.

To participate, place non-perishable food item donations in a bag outside your mailbox on the morning of May 14. Your letter carrier will collect your items on their route. “We are so thankful to the National Association of Letter Carriers and our community for their support through this annual food drive. This food will greatly help our one in seven neighbors struggling with hunger,” says Michael Ledger, President & CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “In 2021, Feeding the Gulf Coast distributed more than 27.5 million meals to address the increase in need over the last year. Food drives such as NALC’s Stamp Out Hunger make an incredible impact in helping the food bank and its partners provide steady, nutritious meals to the hard-working families and individuals in our community.”

You can help make a difference in the lives of those in need by donating nonperishable food items to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Letter carriers will deliver donation bags leading up to May 14. Residents who do not receive a bag can still participate by using any grocery bag on hand to fill with donation items. Feeding the Gulf Coast’s most needed items include canned meats (tuna, chicken, etc.), canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned and boxed meals (soup, mac and cheese, etc.), canned or dried beans/peas, peanut butter and jelly (plastic containers), pasta and rice, and cereal and breakfast items. Individuals should not donate items in glass containers or items that have been opened or homemade.

WHO: Feeding the Gulf Coast, 5248 Mobile South St., Theodore, AL 36582 National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)

WHEN: Saturday, May 14, 2022

About Feeding the Gulf Coast Feeding the Gulf Coast, formerly Bay Area Food Bank, serves a 24-county area spanning the Florida panhandle, south Alabama, and south Mississippi. In 2021, the food bank distributed 27.5 million meals through more than 400 church pantries, soup kitchens, and other nonprofit organizations throughout its service area. The food bank also operates multiple hunger-relief and nutrition programs, including Summer Meals, Afterschool Meal, Backpack, Disaster Relief, Mobile Pantry and Produce Drop Distributions and Nutrition Education. Feeding the Gulf Coast is a United Way member agency and a member of Feeding America. For more information, visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

