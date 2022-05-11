Light of the Village says the mission continues after losing two more members to gun violence

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Light of the Village is a Christian ministry that’s served 400-500 people a year through different programs since 2001.

“We have an after-school tutoring program that we do during the school year we have what we call teen night where the teens come every Wednesday night,” said co-founder John Eads.

They also offer a six-week bible camp during the summer. The programs are free of charge to anyone regardless of their age but a lot of people come when they’re younger which is when Reshun Cunningham and Joseph Jones first joined.

“They came here back in 2005, 2007 and they were part of our GED class. They were also part of our work program where we had them go and do yard maintenance,” said Eads.

Both Reshun and Joseph, who went by trey, spent a lot of their teenage years at Light of the Village. Co-founder John Eads says even after they became adults. Both men would still come by every once in a while to check on everyone.

“It was always so nice to see people like them come back and say hello and let us know what they’re up to because again they kind of see this place as their home,” said Eads.

Prichard Police say the men got into an argument Tuesday on Leeds Avenue and shot each other. Both died. This shooting makes the 49th and 50th people that Light of the Village has lost due to violence.

“It’s heartbreaking. You don’t ever want to get so callous that you go oh it’s just another, no it’s not just another person it’s a person that had a life and had a story,” added Eads.

As they get ready to put two more pictures on their memorial wall, this shooting is just another reminder of how important their work is.

“As hard as it is we can’t get discouraged we have to keep going man because there’s more and more kids coming into this program,” said Eads. The mission continues. It has to continue.”

Light of the Village says its mission is to provide faith, love, and hope through word and deed. If you want to learn about some of the programs they have to offer you can go to their website www.lightofthevillage.org for more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.