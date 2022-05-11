Most Stapleton residents fighting annexation at Tuesday night meeting

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - There was a large turnout Tuesday night in Stapleton to fight annexation, a plea to save a small unincorporated community.

With Baldwin County being the fastest growing county in the state, development is knocking at their door.

Stapleton is the epitome of Small Community, USA with white picket fences, wrap-around porches, and the red, white, and blue flying on every corner.

“I was born and raised here,” said Hugh Harris, Stapleton resident. “My stepmom’s family has been here for over 100 years. I mainly want to save this place for her.”

A community meeting Tuesday night brought quite the crowd to talk about annexing with Spanish Fort, Loxley, and Bay Minette, and nearly all were against it.

“I do not want it,” said Mary Jo Defonseca. “We’ve lived in Stapleton for close to 10 years now. It’s a nice, tight-knit community, very friendly, very helpful to each other, and we want to keep it that way.”

Harris agreed.

“It saves our identity,” he said. “It makes it to where Stapleton is always a dot on the map. It’s not something that disappears with time.”

More importantly Harris said the people want the opportunity to vote on it, but the option was omitted from this year’s ballot.

“They’re wanting the vote, and they’re upset they didn’t get it,” he said. “Growth is inevitable. It’s going to happen. We just want a say so in how it happens.”

Senator Chris Elliot addressed the issue at the meeting.

The biggest fear for residents is with neighboring cities encroaching, they don’t want to be swallowed.

“Bay Minette is about to really blow up, I believe,” said Harris. “Spanish Fort is wanting to gain more territory and Loxley is as well. You can’t go around us. You have to go through us, so that really puts us in a hot spot as far as trying to save our town.”

Senator Elliot also said he will do all he can to ensure the people of Stapleton get a say.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.