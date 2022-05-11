One of the suspects charged with killing HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents makes court appearance in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the four suspects accused of killing Tony and Leila Lewis pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Terrance Watkins is charged with two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

In February of 2021, the couple, who were the grandparents of Mobile rapper HoneyKomb Brazy, were attacked in their Happy Hill home. Investigators testified two gunmen fired multiple rounds into the house, striking 62-year-old Tony Lewis twice.

A detective said the house had five oxygen tanks, which likely sparked a blaze that killed 68-year-old Leila Lewis, destroyed the home, and severely damaged a neighboring house.

Watkins, Patrick Lewis, convicted drug kingpin Darrin Southall and Jamarcus Chambers are all charged in their murders.

