Prichard Preparatory School eager to share students talent during Spring concert

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Prichard Preparatory School spent all morning, Wednesday rehearsing for their big spring concert. It has been more than two years since they have practiced music at the school because of COVID.

Their first concert, which was supposed to be during Christmas, had to be pushed back. So, this will be the student’s first time performing in more than two years.

Now, the sound of music and sweet voices are back, filling the halls at the school.

“Our students have been working so hard, our music teacher has done an extraordinary job, so I’m uber excited that we get to have this event, just to showcase all of our talents,” said Portia Green, Prichard Preparatory Principal.

Not only will there be singing but there will also be a band component. Music teacher, Robert Lewis said this is the first time their students are playing in a band.

“4th and 5th graders are actually playing wind instruments, which most states start students around 6th grade,” said Lewis, “so I am very excited about that because I think we might be the only ones that started them that young.”

The pre-k through fifth-graders rehearsed their parts, while Mr. Lewis put the final touches on their performance, he said he is proud to see the student’s hard work and dedication clearly show.

“One of the things I enjoy about being an educator, especially dealing with music education, actually see the process unfold through, to see the rough edges at the beginning, all the way to the final product,” said Lewis.

After practicing for months, the students said they are ready to get on stage and perform for their families. They shared what they’re most excited about, “to be on the stage”, “singing, I give myself away”, “pretty much everything”, “definitely all the hard work we’ve been through this year, all the hard work that has paid off”, are some of the things students said.

Prichard Preparatory School’s Spring Concert will be at Blount High School, Thursday May 12th at 6:30 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.