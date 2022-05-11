Advertise With Us
Rain chances ahead

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nice and dry pattern hangs around for tonight, but changes are on the way.

We might see an isolated shower Thursday afternoon. Chances actually jump to 30% on Friday and are now 50% Saturday. We go back to 30% Sunday and things turn drier and hotter next week.

Daytime highs are getting into the upper 80s most every day and that trend continues into Sunday. The nights are still fairly comfortable. Lows will generally stay in the middle 60 into the weekend. Daytime highs next week will be in the lower 90s.

The rip current risk remains low at our local beaches.

In the tropics, the low pressure area in the western Atlantic is not expected to acquire tropical characteristics.

---

