Recipe: Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs

Lucy Greer shares this healthy and tasty recipe that’s great for lunch, dinner or meal prep!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. ground turkey

10 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed to remove all water

1/4 cup feta cheese

2 tbsp. red onion, grated

1 egg

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. dried oregano

24 oz jar marinara sauce

1/2 cup half and half

STEPS:

Combine turkey, spinach, feta, red onion, egg, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper, and dried oregano in a bowl.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Roll meatballs (about 20) and line up on tray. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.

Heat marinara sauce and half and half in a skillet over medium low heat while the meatballs cook. Add cooked meatballs to the marinara sauce and allow to simmer over medium low heat for 15 minutes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.