Recycling Old Tech

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Out with the old in with the new. From smartphones, to earbuds, to laptops and more...upgrading has become the way. Which might means a stockpile of unwanted tech devices laying around the house. If it’s still in good condition, you might consider donating it.

There are many organizations can put your old tech to good use. The National Christina Foundation, The World Computer Exchange and Computers with Causes are just three programs that give tech to underserved populations in the United States.

Take advantage of buyback programs

Apple, Samsung, Staples and Best Buy all have tech buyback programs. Actually there are a lot of these programs and Electronics Takeback makes it easy for you; breaking down the various manufacturers with a quick summary of the specific programs, including information on which companies don’t offer programs.

But because accidents happen, not all tech is repairable. In that case when you are looking to get rid of e-waste, like broken batteries, monitors, or damaged computer hardware...consider your local municipality as many offer specific e-waste recycling dates.

Many batteries can harm the environment once reaching the end of its cycle and some are also fire hazards if just chucked in the trash.

For cell phone batteries Call2Recycle will take phones free of charge.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.