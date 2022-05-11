Riviera Utilities linemen train to save one another

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Dozens of linemen from Riviera Utilities were on the clock Tuesday, May 10, 2022 training to save their coworkers in the event of an emergency. The pole and bucket rescue exercises are something they do twice yearly.

“All I’m going to do is take that hook, put it in his harness and clip…clip,” the instructor demonstrated to the linemen before starting.

After a brief instruction on the proper method to secure a victim, the 20 men took their turns on the pole. The two scenarios taught how to safely lower an unconscious coworker from the top of a power pole by either climbing the pole or by bucket truck.

“What we’re doing here is, should one of our employees become incapacitated, whether it’s a medical emergency or should they be shocked, the members on their crew are trained to go up and rescue them,” explained Key Relationships Coordinator with Riviera Utilities, Stephen Sullivan.

Life-sized dummies were used for the exercise and special rigging techniques secured them. The linemen need to know how to save one another in the event of an accident or medical emergency.

Lineman for Riviera Utilities practices rescue of an unconscious victim from utility pole (Hal Scheurich)

“The importance of it is it’s a matter of time, so we’re already there. We’re trained. We have the equipment to do that rescue, so it’s important for our guys to get up there, get that person down in less than four minutes. That way we can start CPR,” Sullivan said.

The order of events in a real situation would be to secure the scene, call for emergency assistance and then, use whichever rescue technique is called for. The goal is to have the injured lineman lowered in four minutes or less and ready for first-responders to take over.

“It’s a good reassurance in knowing that if something was to happen to me personally, these guys have my back and have the skills necessary to get me down in worst-case scenario,” said Riviera Utilities Foreman, Darrell Townley.

Fortunately, Riviera Utilities officials said they’ve never had to rescue one of their own.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.