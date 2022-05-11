Settlement reached in death of MCPSS bus driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A settlement has been reached in a deadly school bus crash that killed the driver.

According attorney David Greene of Greene & Phillips Law Firm, the settlement was reached with corporate defendants IC Bus and Navistar, and the individual driver accused of caused causing the October 2019 crash on behalf of David Welch, husband of Mobile County Public School System bus driver Kimberleigh Welch.

Kimberleigh Welch suffocated under the weight of the bus, which crashed on Interstate 65 when a car driven by Brandon Barner caused the bus to veer off an exit ramp and tip over and roof of the bus collapsed onto Welch, suffocating her, Greene said.

The rollover happened at a speed of 12 mph, according to Greene.

Attorneys for the family said IC Bus and Navistar placed on the market placed a defective, unsafe bus that lacked “adequate roof and body structure.”

The amount of settlement is confidential, according to Greene.

Beasley Allen lawyers Stephanie Monplaisir and Kendall Dunson also represented the family in this case.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.