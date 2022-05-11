Advertise With Us
Warm and dry pattern continues

By Michael White
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice start to our morning with temperatures starting off in the low 60s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will be predominately sunny and that will heat things up very fast. Highs are projected to be around 90 degrees this afternoon so stay hydrated if you have outdoor plans. We’re going to see morning temps gradually rise in the days ahead as the air starts to get more humid so be prepared for that. Morning temps will be in the upper 60s by the weekend and highs will be in the 88-90 degree range through Sunday. Rain chances will be nonexistent for today, but should increase into the 10-30% range from tomorrow through the weekend so no major chances of rain which we need, but there will be scattered storms lurking.

