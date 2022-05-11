WATCH: Engagement ring found in car fire leads to impromptu proposal

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A young man is breathing a little easier after nearly losing an engagement ring to a vehicle fire Monday in Tennessee.

According to a Facebook post from Williamson County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a car fire off I-840. They arrived to find the vehicle ablaze and quickly moved to stop the flames, WSMV reported.

Brooklynn Stevens and her high school sweetheart, Myers Hart, were driving a rental car when they heard a loud pop. Hart pulled off to the side of the road to check the car. He realized the car was on fire.

“There was a loud bang. I think the coolant reservoir blew and it shot the hood up and spewed fluid everywhere and then it went up in flames,” Hart said.

The couple, and Stevens’ best friend, got out of the car safely. Then it dawned on Hart that he was hiding the engagement ring in the car.

“Her friend knew about it and we looked at each other and said, ‘The ring is in there and we couldn’t get it out,’” Hart said. “By that point all they could do was pray the ring would make it through the fire.”

“After our car fire happened, a butterfly landed on our car and my best friend was like, ‘Oh, that means good luck.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we have such good luck. The car caught on fire. Amazing luck,’” Stevens said.

It turns out, Stevens’ best friend was right. After Williamson firefighters put out the flames, she quietly asked them to look for the ring.

“And we started sifting through all the ashes and everything, and it was melted against the seat and actually it was perfectly encased in the ring box. And I opened it up and it looked brand new, so it was really a miracle,” Fire Engineer Steve Hopkins said.

“We were talking about it and they were saying how this was a really good time to do it. Like, this was a sign I have to do it now. And I had one of them film and we walked up there,” Hart said.

“And he gets on one knee and I’m like, ‘Here?’ and I started crying. I said, ‘Here? Right now? Like, the car just caught on fire, are you serious? I mean, yes! Yes of course I want to. But like the car.’ And he was like ‘I know,’” Stevens said.

Stevens said the ring still felt warm from the fire when Hart slipped it on her finger.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.