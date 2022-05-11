Witness comes forward with terrifying story after shots were fired outside of a West Mobile McDonald’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just days after shots were fired outside of a West Mobile McDonald’s, FOX10 news talked to a witness who was in the drive thru with his young son when bullets started flying.

It was terrifying start to Mother’s Day for Jon Hewett. Hewett was in a busy drive thru at a McDonald’s on Hillcrest road when he heard a car behind him blaring their horn.

“I let him get around me. I looked up in the rearview mirror to kind of see if there was anyone else coming around. I saw this young man just kind of walking behind me. And as I saw him walking probably not 20 feet behind my van, I saw him pull out a gun and I heard him start firing shots,” Hewett said.

No one was hit, but a car was damaged.

This comes a week after a shootout at a Theodore gas station was caught on camera.

That too in broad daylight.

One of the shooters was hit, innocent people running for their lives. Both crimes leaving people like Hewett and his son in fear of their lives.

“The parking lot was packed, and this person obviously had no thought whatsoever to the fact that there have got to be 20 eyes on you at least right now that are seeing what’s going on. I don’t know what on earth led you to feel like you needed to do this. But whatever it is, it wasn’t worth it. I’m sitting here thinking, you’re throwing your life away man,” Hewett said.

The restaurant sent us this statement tonight that reads in part quote:

“Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers…”

We’re told Mobile police does have surveillance video of the crime, but they haven’t released any information about the shooter or his car.

