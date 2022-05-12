2022 Jeep Wrangler at Chuck Stevens

In need of a new ride? Joe visited Chuck Stevens in Bay Minette to see what new vehicles they have to offer. Joe previewed the new Jeep Wrangler. For more details on the Jeep, watch the clip above.

Chuck Stevens has been caring for customers for over 21 years. If you want an easy car buying experience, visit Chuck Stevens in Bay Minette.

Sales: (251) 937-2961

Service: (251) 937-2961

Parts: (251) 937-2961

1304 Highway 31 South Bay Minette, AL 36507

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.