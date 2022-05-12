Another toasty afternoon on the way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another decent morning out there with temperatures in the mid 60s in most spots as of 5 a.m. We’ll top out around 90 degrees again so the afternoon conditions will be toasty. We get an increase in clouds later today and they’ll track south into our area by this afternoon so most of you will start off Sunny and turn Partly Cloudy. As for rain chances, a rise in humidity could fire off a few showers and storms later today, mainly this evening. They will fade away during the overnight hours. Rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range today and tomorrow, but we could see that increasing by Saturday. If you have outdoor plans expect 50% coverage for storms during the day. We could use the rain, as the deficits are at 5.5″ in most sections of the Gulf Coast.

