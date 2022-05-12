Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Another toasty afternoon on the way

By Michael White
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another decent morning out there with temperatures in the mid 60s in most spots as of 5 a.m. We’ll top out around 90 degrees again so the afternoon conditions will be toasty. We get an increase in clouds later today and they’ll track south into our area by this afternoon so most of you will start off Sunny and turn Partly Cloudy. As for rain chances, a rise in humidity could fire off a few showers and storms later today, mainly this evening. They will fade away during the overnight hours. Rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range today and tomorrow, but we could see that increasing by Saturday. If you have outdoor plans expect 50% coverage for storms during the day. We could use the rain, as the deficits are at 5.5″ in most sections of the Gulf Coast.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 12, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Thursday May 12, 2022
Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead
Midmorning weather outlook for Wednesday, May 11
Warm and dry pattern continues