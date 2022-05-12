Baby formula shortages continue to impact local families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recent shortages have made baby formula a hot commodity nationwide including here in Mobile. Bridget Taylor says she’s been struggling to find some for her almost two month old child.

“I got to researching online and everywhere was sold out from here all the way to Laurel, Mississippi,” said Bridget Taylor.

Taylor reached out to family and friends out of town to find formula to send to her but they struck out as well.

“Sunday I cried on my husband’s shoulders because I was like I don’t know what I’m going to do we are on our last container,” Taylor.

Her husband finally found one container at a local Walgreens. But ordering more, even online is easier said than done.

“Every time I go to order it because it comes in bulk within two hours of me ordering it it cancels on me,” said Taylor.

The shortage some people looking for safe alternatives for those who may not be able to breastfeed as well as babies with medical needs.

“A lot of the medically specific formulas are out too the next best thing is going to be donor milk,” said Mothers’ Bank of Alabama Executive Director Kristina Habchi.

Mothers’ Bank of Alabama takes donated milk from mothers to distribute to those in need. Mothers undergo a blood test before the milk goes back to the main facility in Birmingham then to different hospitals across the state including Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital in Fairhope.

“To use in their NICU units for infants in need of nutrition and then when we have milk availability we will distribute it into the community based on medical necessity,” said Habchi.

While that is one of few resources available for mothers who need formula. Others are reaching out to anyone around them to grab what they can.

“I have my whole family if you stop anywhere check the formula aisle. I don’t care if parents’ choice I don’t care if it’s Walmart brand,” added Taylor.

If you are a mother who wants to donate milk to Mothers’ Bank of Alabama you can email donors@mmbal.org or got to mmbal.org for more information. If you want to check and see if there is any extra you can email info@mmbal.org. Also Catholic Social Services says they have a very limited supply of formula available. You can call them at 251-343-4636 for more information.

