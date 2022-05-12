Baldwin County Public Schools announce graduation schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools has announced the following schedule for the graduations including times and locations.

Along with the traditional graduation ceremonies, all graduations will also be live streamed for those wanting to watch from the comfort of their own homes. All live stream links will be posted on https://www.bcbe.org/livestreamgraduation. Note, some links may not be active until closer to the graduation date.

Monday, May 16, 2022

Robertsdale High School- 7 p.m. J.D. Sellars Stadium

Foley High School- 7 p.m. Ivan Jones Stadium

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Spanish Fort High School- 7 p.m. “The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium

Orange Beach High School- 7 p.m. Orange Beach Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Baldwin County Virtual High School- 2 p.m. Daphne Civic Center

Elberta High School- 7 p.m. John T. Cobb Stadium

Fairhope High School- 7 p.m. W.C. Majors Field

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Baldwin County High School- 7 p.m. Mitchell Field at Lyle Underwood Stadium

Daphne High School- 7 p.m. Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium

Congratulations to the class of 2022!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.