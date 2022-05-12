Advertise With Us
Driver killed in fiery crash on Riviere Du Chien Road

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Riviere Du Chien Road.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Investigators said the car ran off of a driveway around 12:14 p.m. and into the woods where the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

