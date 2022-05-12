Driver killed in fiery crash on Riviere Du Chien Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Riviere Du Chien Road.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Investigators said the car ran off of a driveway around 12:14 p.m. and into the woods where the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.