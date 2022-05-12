Fostering Together hosts ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’

Fostering Together is hosting a foster care awareness walk called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” in recognition of National Foster Care Month. It’s going to take place on Saturday, May 21st at 9:00 AM at The Fairgrounds in Mobile. New children’s shoes, diapers, wipes and toiletry items will be collected from 9a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Grounds parking lot.

Items will be given to Fostering Together Gulf Coast and the Ambitiously Him and Her King Foundation.

The details for the walk can be found at ftgcwalk.givesmart.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.