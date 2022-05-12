Group home director responds to alleged abuse caught on camera, condemns suspect’s actions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fox 10 News getting answers after uncovering some disturbing video of alleged abuse at a Mobile County group home.

Investigators say Jamar Harris used a belt to hit a patient who has severe intellectual challenges.

Now, the director at the House of Philadelphia is reacting to those allegations.

John Robinson calling Harris “heartless.”

“To be that bold that you would just go ahead and do something like that knowing that you’re on camera, that just takes a very heartless person,” Robinson said.

In the unsettling video it shows Harris allegedly striking a woman in her mid 30′s with a belt several times, who has severe mental disabilities.

Harris was charged with abuse and neglect.

Robinson says as long as he’s been in business nothing like this has ever happened.

“I was just more appalled at the fact that this person would do this knowing that he was doing it in front of other staff members,” Robinson said.

In the video you do see another staff member walk around the corner and then turn back around.

To avoid behavior like this Robinson says everyone who works there has to pass a background check.

But according to court documents, just last year, Harris was accused of cutting his boyfriend with a shard of broken glass.

Robinson says he didn’t know about Harris’ arrest.

“No, we didn’t find that out until last night when we heard it on the news,” Robinson said.

While this situation has shined a bad light on the group home, Robinson says he won’t let one person’s actions tarnish their thirty year reputation.

“It’s one of those things that happened and it’s very unfortunate. We really feel bad for the individual of course but as far as the reputation of the House of Philadelphia it was a big blow to us,” Robinson said. “We’re not proud of that, and we definitely don’t want to be known as a facility that tolerates abuse.”

According to jail records, Harris is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

The Chief Assistant District Attorney says they will be asking for no bond.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.